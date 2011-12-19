BERNE Dec 19 A week after fining Celtic for illicit chanting, UEFA opened new disciplinary proceedings against the Scottish club after their fans displayed an offensive banner and set off fireworks at last Thursday's Europa League match at Udinese.

In a statement on their website (www.uefa.com), European soccer's governing body said the case will be heard by their Control and Disciplinary Body on Jan. 26.

Celtic were eliminated from the Europa League after a 1-1 draw with Udinese in their final group game.

UEFA fined Celtic 15,000 euros (12,700 pounds) after their fans chanted pro-Irish Republican Army (IRA) slogans during the 3-1 win over Rennes on Nov. 3.

The 1967 European champions escaped action earlier this month for similar chants at a domestic match in October when the Scottish Premier League ruled the club had taken all reasonable action to prevent such "unacceptable conduct". (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)