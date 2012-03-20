French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
ISTANBUL Lisbon's Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) will host the 2013-14 Champions League final, UEFA's executive committee said on Tuesday.
The match will return to the Portuguese capital for the first time since the final of the old European Cup in 1967, when Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1, UEFA said in a statement.
Turin will host that season's Europa League final at the newly built Juventus Stadium which opened at the start of this season.
The 2015 European under-21 championship will be staged in the Czech Republic.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.