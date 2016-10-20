LONDON The process to choose the venue for the Champions League final must be open and transparent, according to new UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The Slovenian also said on Thursday that it was possible the final could be held outside Europe in future.

The host stadium is now selected behind closed doors by organisers UEFA but Ceferin, who succeeded the disgraced Michel Platini last month, believes a proper tendering system must be introduced.

"The bidding process should be very clear because if you get the Champions League final or Europa League final as a political favour then it's not OK," Ceferin was quoted as saying in British media.

"With a clear bidding procedure I will protect also the administration and myself because whoever tries to call us, to push us, to ask us for such a favour, we will have a clear answer, 'sorry there are clear rules we cannot do it'."

Ceferin is also open to the possibility of the final being taken out of Europe.

"I think it might be an idea in future but we have to speak about it," he said. "To go from Portugal to Azerbaijan for example is almost the same ... as if you go to New York.

"For the fans it's no problem but we should see. It's a European competition so let's think about it."

This season's final takes place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on June 3.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)