FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Uefa charge Linfield and Celtic after Champions League violence
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Reuters Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 17, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a day ago

Uefa charge Linfield and Celtic after Champions League violence

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Linfield and Celtic have both been charged after violent scenes at last week's Champions League match in Belfast, Uefa said on Monday.

The Irish Premiership champions have been charged after their fans threw objects on to the pitch and invaded the playing area at the end of the 2-0 defeat in the second-round first-leg qualifier.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who had a bottle thrown at him, has been charged with provoking spectators, while Celtic face an improper conduct charge for receiving five yellow cards.

The match had been identified as politically charged. Media reports said Griffiths tied a Celtic scarf around the Windsor Park goalpost and made a 5-1 gesture -- a reference to the predominantly Catholic side's win over Glasgow rivals Rangers, a Protestant club with close ties to Linfield.

Police in full riot gear, backed up with dogs, ended the Belfast game on the pitch keeping rival fans apart after several hundred Celtic fans obtained tickets despite the Scottish club's decision not to take up their allocation.

The disciplinary charges will be dealt with on July 20, the day after the teams meet in the return leg in Glasgow.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.