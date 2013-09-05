NYON, Switzerland, Sept 5 Europe's leading soccer coaches want the transfer window to be shortened, contradicting the position of their clubs.

"The clubs like it as it is but the coaches are of the opinion that the market should be closed earlier," Tottenham Hotspur coach Andre Vilas-Boas told reporters after a meeting at UEFA headquarters.

"The coaches need time to prepare their teams for the season," he added.

"Most coaches would like it be open less time and closed earlier; obviously we will have to have further meetings."