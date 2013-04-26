LONDON, April 26 The English FA was fined by UEFA on Friday after failing to prevent top domestic matches being scheduled at the same time as European competition.

UEFA rules say Premier League, FA Cup and Capital One (League) Cup matches must not clash with games in the Champions League and Europa League but the FA fell foul of the regulation in the previous two seasons amid fixture congestion.

"Accepting a resolution of the case between the parties, the FA will pay 50,000 euros and the 10 percent of the UEFA Champions League distribution payment for 2010/11, which was withheld, will be added at the end of the current campaign to the pot for distribution to the respective clubs in the relevant remaining UEFA member associations," a UEFA statement said.

"In addition, UEFA will now establish a working group, which will involve representatives of the FA, in order to avoid calendar clashes in future."

Media reports said the Champions League payouts the FA missed out on amounted to 1.1 million pounds ($1.70 million). ($1 = 0.6455 British pounds) (Writing by Mark Meadows)