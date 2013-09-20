Sept 20 Thirty-two countries have shown interest in hosting matches at Euro 2020, UEFA said on Friday.

The tournament will be staged at 13 cities around the continent. The candidate nations must submit their full bid dossier by April when they must also choose their host city.

UEFA said the countries were: Armenia (Yerevan), Azerbaijan (Baku), Belarus (Minsk), Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Croatia (Zagreb), Czech Republic (Prague), Denmark (Copenhagen), England (London), Finland (Helsinki), France (Lyon), Macedonia (Skopje), Germany (Munich), Greece (Athens), Hungary (Budapest), Israel (Jerusalem), Italy (Rome or Milan), Kazakhstan (Astana), Netherlands (Amsterdam), Poland (Warsaw and Chorzow), Portugal (Lisbon or Porto), Republic of Ireland (Dublin), Romania (Bucharest), Russia (St Petersburg), Scotland (Glasgow), Serbia (Belgrade), Spain (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao or Valencia), Sweden (Solna), Switzerland (Basel), Turkey (Istanbul), Ukraine (Kyev or Donetsk) and Wales(Cardiff).

"We are extremely proud to see the huge interest in the bidding process, with more than half of our member associations willing to host matches at UEFA EURO 2020," said UEFA President Michel Platini.

"The finals will be a great celebration of football across the European continent, and the 60th anniversary edition will be truly special, by really coming to the doorstep of all football fans." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)