LONDON, Sept 11 European soccer's governing body
(UEFA) revealed the first sanctions under its financial fair
play rules on Tuesday, announcing it is withholding prize money
for 23 clubs because of their failure to comply with the new
rules.
The clubs, all participating in 2012/13 UEFA club
competitions, were found to have overdue payments to other
teams, their own employees or social/tax authorities and their
payments would be withheld subject to further investigation,
UEFA said in a statement.
Among the clubs under investigation are Atletico Madrid and
Malaga of Spain, Portugal's Sporting, Dinamo Bucharest and Rapid
Bucharest of Romania and Turkey's Fenerbahce.
UEFA approved the introduction of the far-reaching financial
fair play rules in 2009 in a bid to reduce debt and introduce
better and more transparent financial dealings among clubs
playing in its competitions.
Transfer fees and outgoing payments have been monitored
since the start of the 2011/12 season with clubs tasked with
breaking even in 2012 and 2013 and being assessed during the
2013/14 season.
