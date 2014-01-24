Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson takes his seat before their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

NYON, Switzerland Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has taken on a role as coaching ambassador for UEFA, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"Sir Alex will be chairman of the forum of elite coaches that meet every year," UEFA president Michel Platini told reporters.

"He will also be a member of the technical study group of the Champions League and the European Championship. Everybody was overjoyed by the help he will bring to us."

Ferguson, 72, retired as Manchester United manager in May after winning 13 league titles with the club.

