LONDON May 6 Paris St Germain and Manchester City face fines of 60 million euros ($83.3 million) and limits on their Champions League squads for next season for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, a source close to the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

UEFA said last week that nine unnamed clubs faced punishment under new rules designed to force teams to limit their financial losses. Confirmation of the sanctions could come by the end of this week.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday that Qatari-owned PSG would be fined and have their Champions League squad capped at 21 players instead of 25 next season under a proposed settlement. The club's wage bill would also be capped.

A similar settlement is believed to have been offered to City but the English club are disputing the terms.

"PSG are close to agreement but it's fair to say that City are haggling a lot harder," the source said.

