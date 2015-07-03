BERNE, July 3 UEFA has eased restrictions placed last year on big-spending Manchester City and Paris St Germain as part of its break-even financial fair play rules, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

UEFA said it had lifted a number of restrictions on transfer activity, employee expenses and number of players in UEFA club competitions which had been placed on the clubs last season.

The decision was taken after City and PSG "reached certain targets towards break-even compliance", UEFA added.

UEFA said that, in both cases, the clubs remained "under strict monitoring and has still to meet break-even targets and is therefore subject to some limitations in 2016."

UEFA did not give any further details.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond) (Reporting by Brian Homewood)