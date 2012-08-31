MONACO Aug 31 Transfers between European clubs are slowing down as UEFA's new rules aimed at preventing them spending beyond their means begin to have an impact, UEFA's general secretary Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

However, he warned that while the situation was improving, the accumulated losses in Europe were still too high.

With just hours remaining before the latest transfer window closed on Friday night, UEFA president Michel Platini insisted that European soccer's governing body would "never back down" on its decision to enforce sanctions against clubs who fail to break even and live within their means.

Speaking ahead of the Super Cup final between European champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in Monaco, Infantino said revenues may have gone up but for the first time in five years the percentage between revenues and losses was decreasing.

"The trend is starting to turn... there is a significant slowdown in transfer activity," he said.

"The new Club Financial Control Body monitoring this activity reports that the new Financial Fair Play Rules are having a clear and positive affect already.

"The financial losses are stabilised but still at dangerous levels."

Infantino revealed that last January's transfer window was quieter than in 2011 with a 36 percent decrease in spending and the comparison between January 2012 and the January average for the previous four seasons showed that activity was 20 percent lower.

Russia, Germany, France and Turkey were the only notable exceptions among the major countries, while spending this summer - excluding the final day on Friday when many deals are often done - was 22 per cent less than the seasonal average.

Infantino said that as at Aug. 30, 1.753 billion euros ($2.19 billion) had been spent on players, lower than the summer transfer annual average of 2.249 billion.

He added that taken together, the winter and summer transfer spend is 2.146 billion euros, 78 percent of the 2008-2011 average.

"This is encouraging even though there are still some "red" figures where the transfer spend has been higher, but we are at last beginning to move in the right direction."

UEFA has backed the rules with leading political and financial experts now sitting on the control body board, which was established to monitor the situation.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Jean-Luc Dehaene chairs the investigatory chamber, while Jose Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues of Portugal, a senior judge at the European Court of Justice, chairs the adjudicatory chamber from October.

Infantino also said UEFA was investigating 27 unnamed European clubs for non-payment of either transfer fees or salaries and that their prize money had been suspended.

But he added that in recent months 36 million euros of overdue fees had been paid by clubs - but only after UEFA exerted some pressure.

"These are not just words, it's a clear signal that the clubs are afraid," Infantino said. "They know the rules are there and that sanctions can be taken - so they pay."

The new fair play rules take full effect in 2014, and Platini remains determined to "revolutionise European football" to stop clubs continually getting into serious financial trouble.

"We are never going to go back on this," Platini said.

"There was a provisional period of three or four years for the system to get set up. This period is reaching its end. We are determined to see this through." ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Editing by Tom Bartlett)