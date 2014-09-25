ZURICH AS Roma, Monaco, Inter Milan and Liverpool are among seven clubs who are being investigated for possible breaches of financial fair play regulations, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

Besiktas, FC Krasnodar and Sporting Lisbon are also being investigated over possible breaches of the rules designed to stop clubs spending more than they earn through generated revenue, UEFA said.

UEFA said the clubs had "disclosed a break-even deficit on the basis of their financial reporting periods ending in 2012 and 2013.

"These clubs will need to submit additional monitoring information during October and November upon the deadlines set out by the Club Financial Control Board (CFCB), subsequent to which an additional communication shall be made and conservatory measures may be imposed," said UEFA.

UEFA said a total of 115 clubs involved in European competition this year would be monitored throughout the season and have been requested to submit additional information, including their overdue payables situation.

In addition, five clubs involved in European club competition this season have had prize money withheld because of “important overdue payables towards other clubs, employees and/or social/tax authorities on June 30,” UEFA added.

The clubs are Bursaspor (Turkey), Cluj (Romania), Astra Giurgiu (Romania), Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) and Ekranas (Lithuania), UEFA said.

"Such decisions are not final but of a provisional nature," UEFA said, adding they would remain in force until further checks had been completed in December.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)