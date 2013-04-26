Inter Milan have been fined 45,000 euros for the racist behaviour of their fans during a Europa League last 16 second-leg match at home to Tottenham Hotspur in March, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

Benfica have also been hit by a 32,000 euro fine for organisational issues and the conduct of their supporters at the Europa League last 16, first leg against Girondins Bordeaux in Lisbon last month.

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor was allegedly subjected to monkey chants and plastic bananas were waved in one section of the half-empty San Siro.

Inter were fined 50,000 euros by the Italian league in February after fans racially abused their former player Mario Balotelli in a derby with AC Milan.

Fellow Italian side Lazio, who have a long-standing right wing element among their support, were previously ordered by UEFA to play two European matches behind closed doors after racism by their fans in Europa League games against Spurs, Maribor and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Italian authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination in sport.

