BERNE Galatasaray have been fined 50,000 euros ($63,930) and ordered to pay Arsenal for damages after their fans set off fireworks and caused trouble at their Champions League in London this month, UEFA said on Monday.

FC Basel, Feyenoord and Standard Liege have also been fined over trouble at recent European club matches, while Andorra and Wales have been sanctioned over a pitch invasion during their Euro 2016 qualifier in September.

UEFA's disciplinary panel found Galatasaray fans guilty of "setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles" and "crowd disturbance" during the Turkish side's 4-1 defeat in a Group D match at the Emirates Stadium on Oct. 1.

"The Turkish team have also been ordered to contact Arsenal within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters," said UEFA.

No measures were taken against Arsenal who had been charged with insufficient organisation due to an alleged lack of body searching, UEFA said.

Swiss champions FC Basel were fined 40,000 euros after their fans threw objects onto the field during the 1-0 home win over Liverpool in a Group B match the same evening.

Basel were twice in trouble with UEFA last season.

They were ordered to play a Europa League tie at home to Valencia behind closed doors after their fans caused trouble in a match away to Salzburg and were fined after Greenpeace activists interrupted their Champions League match against Schalke 04 with a protest against tournament sponsors Gazprom.

Feyenoord were fined 15,000 euros because of blocked stairways at their Europa League match at home to Standard Liege on Oct. 2 and the Belgian side must pay 17,000 euros after their fans set off fireworks and caused disturbances.

Wales were fined 5,000 euros after their fans ran onto the pitch following a 2-1 win away to Andorra on Sept. 9, while the hosts were fined 10,000 euros for insufficient organisation and "improper conduct of the team" for picking up five or more yellow cards.

(1 US dollar = 0.7821 euro)

