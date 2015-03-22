LONDON, March 22 Former Manchester United chief executive David Gill will become one of the "awkward squad" asking the difficult questions if he is elected as Britain's FIFA vice-president, English FA chairman Greg Dyke said.

Gill, 57, is standing against Wales' Trefor Lloyd Hughes and is expected to be elected when delegates from UEFA's 54 countries vote at their annual congress in Vienna on Tuesday.

Dyke re-affirmed has own opposition to FIFA president Sepp Blatter remaining in office and said that if the Swiss should win the presidential vote as expected in May, Gill would be an alternative voice to the "acolytes" on FIFA's executive committee.

"David will be the sort of person who will ... not be afraid of asking appropriate questions -- in fact perhaps FIFA needs to have someone from the awkward squad asking tough questions," Dyke told a select group of soccer writers.

"He has a strong background in finance so if there are financial questions he will know what to ask and what to look for.

"There is a feeling that there have been too many acolytes and not enough people asking difficult questions and ensuring that decisions are taken in a transparent, ethical and business-like manner.

"The UEFA president, Michel Platini was very keen for David to stand for the position and to represent UEFA on the FIFA executive committee."

CHANGED MIND

Gill, a member of the UEFA executive, changed his mind about not standing for the position which becomes vacant when Northern Ireland's Jim Boyce retires after the FIFA Congress in May.

He has made no secret of his distaste for Blatter, who will be standing for a fifth term in office.

Gill recently said it was time the 79-year-old Blatter left.

"I aim to use my skills in football around the table and work with my UEFA colleagues to have a greater say and influence in how it operates. In terms of votes it's quite an important block," he said.

"In areas like transparency and decision-making, it's not going to happen overnight and it's arguable whether it will happen unless there is a change of president.

"My personal view is that it needs a change at the top to ensure that the required changes take place. I'm not naive enough to think I can change things overnight."

Gill walked out of meeting with Blatter last year saying his behaviour was "totally unacceptable" after he branded the British media as racist following stories regarding the bidding process for the World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)