Bayern's coach Pep Guardiola points during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Freiburg in Freiburg August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PRAGUE Pep Guardiola would like to work in England one day, said the new Bayern Munich coach on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup clash with Europa League holders Chelsea.

The Spaniard replaced the Champions League-winning Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena in the close season and said he would be keen to work in the Premier League at some stage in his career.

"I feel I am a young trainer, just 42, so later I would like to go to England," Guardiola told a news conference on Thursday.

"For experience, to live there...but it is football fantasy. I am here for this final and that is what is important right now."

The former Barcelona coach said he was grateful for the way the Bayern squad had helped him during his early days in Bavaria.

"They are intelligent footballers and I feel they have helped me more than I have helped them," said Guardiola.

"In the future I hope this changes a little bit. I know the expectation is so high but I am convinced in April and May we will be up there to fight and to get the titles."

Guardiola praised Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, a former sparring partner when the Portuguese was at Real Madrid, but played down the significance of their long-standing rivalry.

"We are lucky that tomorrow the focus will be on the players," he said. "The reason why kids love the game is for the players not the coaches.

"I have lots and lots of respect for his career and I have to try to learn from all the coaches around the world.

"I did my best in Barcelona and I will try to do my best here. The records I might remember when I'm a grandfather but not now," added Guardiola.

"He is always very, very good ... with quick counter attacks ... he is a master at that and everybody knows he is an excellent, excellent trainer."

The two men were often at loggerheads during their time in Spain but Guardiola denied the battle with Mourinho was the reason for his Barcelona departure.

"In four years with Barcelona we had won everything," said the Spaniard. "That was the reason.

"I needed a little pause in my head. My enthusiasm at the club was not the same and that is why I decided to rest a little bit.

"That is why when Bayern came to me, I said I wanted to try this experience."

Guardiola was hopeful Bayern playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger would shrug off a strained right ankle in time to play against Chelsea.

"Bastian is better but we are going to ... check and evaluate his ankle," said the coach.

"In the morning I will speak with the doctors and we will decide. Hopefully he will play."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ed Osmond)