(Inserts dropped word para 4)

LONDON May 24 Disgraced former FIFA president Joao Havelange received a glowing tribute on Friday from UEFA president Michel Platini who said it was a pity the Brazilian was no longer involved in sport.

"I tip my hat to Mr Havelange, he's a myth in the world of football even though he has made mistakes," Platini told reporters after the UEFA Congress.

A Swiss prosecutor said in a legal document last year that Havelange took multi-million dollar bribes from FIFA's former marketing company ISL on World Cup deals in the 1990s.

Havelange, the FIFA president from 1974 to 1998, quit as the honorary president of soccer's governing body last month after FIFA's own ethics committee also said he had taken bribes from ISL.

"It really is a pity he should withdraw at this point, he has rendered services to FIFA and I pay tribute to Mr Havelange," said Platini. "I think Mr Havelange tried to help FIFA by withdrawing his name in a moment that was difficult for FIFA." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)