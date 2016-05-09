Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
Angel Maria Villar, the interim UEFA President, and General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis are bookmaker William Hill's favourites at 6-1 to replace Michel Platini as head of the European soccer's governing body.
Michael van Praag and Giancarlo Abete, Presidents of the Dutch and Italian football associations respectively, are also front-runners at 10-1 with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill an outside chance at 16-1.
Frenchman Platini is to resign as UEFA President after losing a top level appeal against a ban for ethics violations on Monday.
"There will be a number of candidates up for the role of President and this looks as though it will be a hotly contested race just as the FIFA one was," William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly said.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.