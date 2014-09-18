NYON, Switzerland, Sept 18 European soccer's governing body UEFA has lifted a ban on international matches being staged in Israel with immediate effect, secretary general Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

"This ban has been lifted due to the improved situation in Israel," Infantino told reporters.

Israel was barred in July from staging any European competition matches, at either national team or club level, due to the security situation in the country.

A Euro 2016 qualifier, at home against Belgium, due to be staged earlier this month, was postponed to March. Their next home game is against Bosnia on Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tim Collings)