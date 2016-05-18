BASEL, Switzerland May 18 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted his team became nervous after they lost the Europa league final 3-1 to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Daniel Sturridge scored a fine goal to put the English side ahead in the first half but Sevilla equalised seconds after the interval and ran out comfortable winners to win Europe's second-tier club competition for the third year in a row.

"We had our chance, 1-0 at halftime is usually good," Klopp said.

"Their first goal was not really a problem but we lost faith in our style of play. Didn't defend well. Nervous."

Defeat meant Liverpool will not play in European competition next season after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

"We have to use this experience in the right way. But for tonight it is disappointing and frustrating," Klopp said.

"My players have to have belief. Still we are surprised by our good things. The goals were too easy. We lost faith in the second half and it is not enough in a final."

German Klopp, who took over as manager last year, accepted his share of the responsibility for the defeat.

"Tonight we couldn't reach our level - my job is to help the boys to see our opportunity and not feel the pressure so much," he said.

"I'm responsible for this performance too. We are responsible for not being in Europe next year so we have to use this time. I promise everybody that we will come back stronger, 100 percent." (Editing by Ed Osmond)