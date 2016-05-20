Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
LONDON Liverpool and Sevilla are facing disciplinary action due to the behaviour of their fans during this week's Europa League at the St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, UEFA said on Friday.
Both clubs have been charged by European football's governing body following crowd disturbances at the match on Wednesday.
Liverpool have also been charged due to their fans setting off fireworks. Sevilla's supporters have been accused of throwing objects.
There were skirmishes between supporters of both teams prior to Sevilla's 3-1 victory in Switzerland.
Liverpool and Sevilla fans were sharing one end of the stadium and when scuffles broke out there was initially only a small stewarding presence in position to prevent fighting.
Police entered the terrace minutes later and stood between the two sets of fans.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".