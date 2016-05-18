Soccer-French defender Clichy to leave Man City
May 23 Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.
BASEL, Switzerland May 18 Sevilla survived a first-half battering before hitting back with three second-half goals, two from Coke, to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and win the trophy for the third season in a row.
Liverpool dominated the early stages and went ahead through an exquisite goal by England striker Daniel Sturridge, who nonchalantly curled an inswinging shot inside the far post with the outside of his left foot.
Sevilla clung on until halftime and hit back dramatically when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Perreira's cross less than one minute after the re-start.
Coke fired Sevilla ahead and added a controversial third after the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, only for referee Jonas Eriksson to award the goal following a lengthy consultation. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A match on Tuesday Tuesday, May 23 England U-20 1 Guinea U-20 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England U-20 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 2 Korea Republic U-20 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Guinea U-20 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 4 Argentina U-20 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 23 Korea Republic U-20 v Argentina U-20 (1100) Friday, May 26 England