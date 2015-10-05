Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MOSCOW UEFA's disciplinary committee is investigating an incident involving Lokomotiv Moscow fans during the 2-0 Europa League win over Skenderbeu on Thursday, the organisation said on its website (www.uefa.org).
The Group H game was marred by Lokomotiv supporters chanting political slogans and calling for violence against their Albanian opponents.
The Russian Cup holders have already apologised to Skenderbeu and said they would punish those involved.
Lokomotiv lead the group with six points from two matches ahead of Besiktas (four) and Sporting Lisbon (one). Skenderbeu are bottom with zero points.
It seems as though rarely a week goes by without some form of racism or discrimination by the crowds at Russian clubs who have been repeatedly penalised by European soccer's ruling body UEFA for the actions of their supporters.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.