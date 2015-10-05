Lokomotiv Moscow's fans support their team during their Europa League group H soccer match against Skenderbeu Korce in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW UEFA's disciplinary committee is investigating an incident involving Lokomotiv Moscow fans during the 2-0 Europa League win over Skenderbeu on Thursday, the organisation said on its website (www.uefa.org).

The Group H game was marred by Lokomotiv supporters chanting political slogans and calling for violence against their Albanian opponents.

The Russian Cup holders have already apologised to Skenderbeu and said they would punish those involved.

Lokomotiv lead the group with six points from two matches ahead of Besiktas (four) and Sporting Lisbon (one). Skenderbeu are bottom with zero points.

It seems as though rarely a week goes by without some form of racism or discrimination by the crowds at Russian clubs who have been repeatedly penalised by European soccer's ruling body UEFA for the actions of their supporters.

