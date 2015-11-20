LONDON Nov 20 European soccer's governing body UEFA saved themselves from even greater worldwide ridicule when they announced Manchester City would not face any disciplinary action because their supporters booed the Champions League anthem.

UEFA's Icelandic match delegate Geir Thorsteinsson reported City fans for booing the Champions League anthem before the side played Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium on Oct. 21 and faced widespread criticism for his actions.

City fans have booed the anthem for more than a year because they were unhappy the club was penalised under UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and the body's lack of action when CSKA Moscow allowed a section of fans into a 'behind closed doors' Champions League tie in October 2014.

In a statement issued on Friday, UEFA said: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body has decided to close the disciplinary proceedings."

There was no immediate response from the club, who are currently top of the Premier League and face Liverpool on Saturday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)