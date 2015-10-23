Moldova's Ion Jardan (top) fights for the ball with Russia's Dmitri Kombarov during their Euro 2016 group G qualifying soccer match at the Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Moldova's supporters cheer their team during their Euro 2016 group G qualifying soccer match against Russia at the Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich - RTS3SC9

MOSCOW UEFA have fined the Football Association of Moldova 15,000 Euro ($16,600) for crowd disturbances during their Euro 2016 qualifying defeat by Russia in Chisinau earlier this month.

Moldova will also have to close part of their ground for their next European match after being found guilty of letting off flares and displaying racist flags during the 2-1 loss on Oct. 9, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

Moldova finished their qualification campaign bottom of Group G with two points. Russia qualified for the European Championship in France after finishing second.

($1 = 0.9015 euros)

