LAUSANNE Dec 6 European soccer's governing body UEFA wants to prohibit the third-party ownership of players, secretary general Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

"We all know that third party ownership of players bears many threats and there are many issues linked with the integrity of the competition and it is really time to regulate that and to have a stance on that," Infantino said.

Infantino said UEFA would ask world governing body FIFA to issue regulations banning the third-party ownership of players.

He said that if FIFA did not agree, UEFA would still be prepared to implement the ban in its own competitions after a four-year transition period.

