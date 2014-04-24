* First announcement on Financial Fair Play next month

PARIS, April 24 No clubs can expect to be expelled from European competition next season for breaking financial fair play rules, UEFA president Michel Platini said in an interview on Thursday.

UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) policy, designed to stop clubs spending more than they generate, comes into effect next season with a maximum penalty of exclusion from the Champions League or Europa League slapped on those failing to comply.

However, Platini told Le Parisien newspaper that the maximum penalty would not be applied.

"In effect, the first decisions will be announced at the start of May," Platini said in the interview published on the newspaper's website.

"But if you are expecting blood and tears, you will be disappointed. There will be some tough things but no exclusions from European competition."

The rules are designed to stop clubs over-spending and those with rich owners, such as Paris St Germain and Manchester City, from buying their way to success.

"I cannot talk about one club in particular, that is not my role. I will say simply that Paris St Germain's financial model is distinctive and atypical," said Platini.

"That image contract with the QTA, the tourism office of Qatar, is innovative, that's all I can say.

"But is it viable? Is the value of the contract correct? Those are the answers that the experts must decide."

In January, UEFA announced that 76 European clubs, who were not named, had been asked to submit additional information on their finances.

These are being reviewed by UEFA's independent Club Financial Control Board which is expected to announce its verdicts in the first week of May.

The board can dismiss the case, conclude a settlement agreement with the club, issue a warning, reprimand or fine up to 100,000 euros ($138,300).

If no settlement agreement is reached, the case is sent to the board's disciplinary panel, which can issue a number of sanctions, ranging from a warning to exclusion from European competition or withdrawal of a title.

It can also order a points deduction, withhold a club's revenues from European competition or ban the club from registering new players in European competition. However, it cannot impose a transfer ban.

The disciplinary panel's decisions are expected to be announced in June.

($1 = 0.7231 euros) (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)