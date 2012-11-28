PARIS Nov 28 European soccer's governing body UEFA is discussing a possible change in the format of its club competitions, president Michel Platini said on Wednesday.

Asked if there was a plan to scrap the Europa League in favour of a 64-club Champions League, Platini told French newspaper Ouest France: "There is a debate to determine what form the European competitions will have between 2015 and 2018.

"We are discussing it, we will make a decision in 2014. There is nothing decided yet."

Platini also left the door ajar for video refereeing to rule on offside decisions.

"There is a complicated thing for which we might, and I say might, need video, it's offside. Because it is very difficult for the referees to rule on that," the Frenchman said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)