(Adds UEFA comment in para 4)

PARIS Nov 28 European soccer's governing body UEFA is discussing a possible change in the format of its club competitions, president Michel Platini said on Wednesday.

Asked if there was a plan to scrap the Europa League in favour of a 64-club Champions League, Platini told French newspaper Ouest France: "There is a debate to determine what form the European competitions will have between 2015 and 2018.

"We are discussing it, we will make a decision in 2014. There is nothing decided yet."

UEFA said on Wednesday that all discussions were part of an ongoing review process in partnership with stakeholders such as the European Club Association and broadcasters.

Platini also left the door ajar for video refereeing to rule on offside decisions.

"There is a complicated thing for which we might, and I say might, need video, it's offside. Because it is very difficult for the referees to rule on that," the Frenchman said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)