ASTANA, March 27 UEFA president Michel Platini told Reuters on Thursday he was the only person capable of beating Sepp Blatter in an election battle for the FIFA presidency.

The 58-year-old emphasised that he is yet to decide whether or not to stand for world soccer's top job next year, but told Reuters in a briefing following the completion of the UEFA Congress in Kazakhstan, "There is only one person who can beat Blatter."

Asked who that was he said: "Me."

Platini has been president of European soccer's governing body UEFA since 2007.

Asked if he had enough support outside of Europe, he replied: "Yes I have many people who support me around the world.

"But I have not decided yet to run, I am happy being UEFA president, and I still have to decide about FIFA. I will consult many people but it will be my personal decision in the end."

Blatter, who has been FIFA president since 1998, has dropped increasingly strong hints that he will stand for re-election for a fifth term, but will not announce his intentions until FIFA's annual congress in Sao Paulo just before the start of the World Cup.

So far only Jerome Champagne, a former Blatter aide at FIFA, has announced his candidacy.

But Champagne also said when launching his bid that he did not think he could beat Blatter if the 78-year-old decided to run.

"I have a different opinion," Platini said. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ossian Shine)