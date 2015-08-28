* Platini declines to discuss FIFA presidency

* Says he is in his final term as UEFA president (Adds details, quotes)

By Brian Homewood

MONACO, Aug 28 Michel Platini is in his final term as UEFA president regardless of whether he wins next year's FIFA election, the Frenchman said on Friday.

Platini declined to talk about his bid for the FIFA presidency in his first news conference since announcing a month ago that he would stand as a candidate to replace Sepp Blatter.

"Yes, I'm stopping there," said Platini when asked if his current term, his third as UEFA president, would be his last.

"I will either be here for another six months, or another three years.

"This isn't the place or the time to talk about FIFA," he added.

"The FIFA elections will be taking place in six months' time and I'm sure we will have time to talk about that in due course.

"I am wearing my UEFA hat and my UEFA uniform."

Platini is seen as the front-runner in the race to replace Blatter who will relinquish his mandate at the Feb. 26 election in Zurich.

"I know why you all came and I know what you interested in hasn't been discussed I'm sorry for not having been able to reply to your questions," he said.

"This wasn't the right place."

Soccer's world governing body has been plagued by allegations of corruption for years.

It was thrown into further turmoil in May when U.S. prosecutors indicted nine soccer officials and five marketing and broadcasting company executives over alleged offences, including fraud, money-laundering and racketeering. (Editing by Ed Osmond)