BASEL May 18 Dutch football association chief Michael van Praag said on Wednesday he would stand as a candidate to replace disgraced Michel Platini as head of UEFA after European football's governing body announced a September election for president.

Van Praag, announcing his bid on the Dutch FA's website, said UEFA had drifted into an impasse since Platini was suspended. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Richard Balmforth)