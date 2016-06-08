Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
ZURICH Slovenia football association boss Aleksandar Ceferin plans to join the race for the presidency of European soccer's governing body UFEA, his FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cefarin joins Dutchman Michael van Praag in declaring his intention to stand for September election to replace Michael Platini, banned for four years by FIFA for ethics violations.
The statement said that Cefarin had been given the backing of the federations of Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Montenegro, Russia, Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Turkey at a meeting in Russia on Wednesday.
It said Italy and the four Nordic countries would also support him.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; additional reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgarde; editing by Martyn Herman)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.