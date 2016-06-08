A soldier patrols outside a fanzone ahead of the UEFA 2016 European Championship in Nice, France, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ZURICH Slovenia football association boss Aleksandar Ceferin plans to join the race for the presidency of European soccer's governing body UFEA, his FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cefarin joins Dutchman Michael van Praag in declaring his intention to stand for September election to replace Michael Platini, banned for four years by FIFA for ethics violations.

The statement said that Cefarin had been given the backing of the federations of Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Montenegro, Russia, Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Turkey at a meeting in Russia on Wednesday.

It said Italy and the four Nordic countries would also support him.

