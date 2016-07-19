UEFA Vice-President Angel Maria Villar Llona of Spain (L) leaves the UEFA executive committee meeting in Basel, Switzerland May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

MADRID The interim head of UEFA, Spaniard Angel Maria Villar, will run for the presidency of European soccer's governing body, Spain's football federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Villar has long been one of the favourites to replace Michel Platini to run UEFA.

His rivals include Aleksandar Ceferin, Slovenia's football boss, who has claimed to have support from almost one third of UEFA's member associations.

Dutchman Michael van Praag is also a candidate in the Sept. 14 election to replace Platini, who was banned for four years by FIFA for ethics violations.

