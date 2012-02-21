BERNE Feb 21 Porto will face a
disciplinary hearing after opponents Manchester City complained
that striker Mario Balotelli suffered racist abuse during their
Europa League match last Thursday.
European soccer's governing body UEFA said it was
investigating "improper conduct" by Porto supporters and the
hearing would take place on March 29.
"Following a complaint lodged by Manchester City, UEFA has
today opened disciplinary proceedings against Porto for the
improper conduct of supporters," UEFA said in a statement.
Racism is a hot topic in English soccer at present with
Liverpool's Luis Suarez having served an eight-match ban for
racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.
Chelsea captain John Terry is awaiting trial after pleading
not guilty to a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers
defender Anton Ferdinand during a match last October.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To
comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories