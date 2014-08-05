LONDON Steaua Bucharest are one of four clubs ordered by UEFA to close part of their stadium following racist behaviour from supporters, the European governing body said on Tuesday.

As well as the Romanian club, Hungary's Debrecen, FC Chikhura Sachkhere (Georgia) and NK Maribor (Slovenia) have all been punished for various incidents of a racial nature.

The incidents involving Steaua, Debrecen and Maribor all occurred during Champions League second qualifying round matches, while Chikhura Sachkhere were in Europa League action.

All four will have to play their next home European matches with sections of their stadiums closed.

