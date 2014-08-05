Arsenal beat City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
LONDON Steaua Bucharest are one of four clubs ordered by UEFA to close part of their stadium following racist behaviour from supporters, the European governing body said on Tuesday.
As well as the Romanian club, Hungary's Debrecen, FC Chikhura Sachkhere (Georgia) and NK Maribor (Slovenia) have all been punished for various incidents of a racial nature.
The incidents involving Steaua, Debrecen and Maribor all occurred during Champions League second qualifying round matches, while Chikhura Sachkhere were in Europa League action.
All four will have to play their next home European matches with sections of their stadiums closed.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.