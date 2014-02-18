BERNE Feb 18 CSKA Moscow must play their next European home match behind closed doors after more racist behaviour by their fans who displayed racist symbols at a Champions League game in December, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Serbia's under-21 team, previously in trouble over a match against England in 2012, and Cypriot club Apollon Limassol were handed partial stadium closures because of monkey chanting by their supporters at recent games.

UEFA said that "multiple racist and far-right symbols were displayed by CSKA Moscow supporters" when they visited Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic on Dec. 10.

"Due to the fact that CSKA Moscow had previous records concerning the racist behaviour of their supporters, they have been ordered to play their next UEFA competition match as host club behind closed doors," said UEFA.

The Russian club was also fined 50,000 euros ($68,500).

CSKA, not currently involved in European competition, were previously given a partial stadium closure after their fans racially insulted Manchester City's Yaya Toure during a Champions League match in October.

That match caused controversy as play continued despite Toure's complaints to the referee.

UEFA's venue director for CSKA's Arena Khimka was later relieved of his duties for failing to stop play and issue a warning over the public address system as laid down in UEFA guidelines.

Serbia's under-21 team were sanctioned after the assistant referee heard monkey chants during their match at home to Belgium in November, UEFA said.

The Serbian federation was ordered to close two parts of whichever stadium hosts their next competitive under-21 game and to place banners reading "No to Racism" over each section of empty seats.

Serbia's team captain must also read out an anti-racism statement from the middle of the pitch before the game, UEFA said.

UEFA said that Apollon fans directed monkey chants at Legia Warsaw player Dossa Junior during a Europa League match in December.

Apollon, who failed to make it beyond the group stage, were ordered to close the stands either side of the players' tunnel at their next home match. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Rex Gowar)