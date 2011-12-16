PARIS Dec 16 While French fans have
welcomed Gulf money attracting top players such as Argentine
Javier Pastore to Ligue 1, the finances of Qatari-owned Al
Jazeera have been blamed for driving Champions League soccer off
the television screens for many French fans, a move which could
spread across Europe.
Heads were turned when state-run Qatar Sports Investments
(QSI) acquired a 70 percent stake in Paris St Germain and
Pastore, a 42-million-euro French-record purchase, headlined a
number of eye-catching signings.
The move followed a similar deal with Spanish side Malaga
and Barcelona's record shirt sponsorship with the Qatar
Foundation, all done to boost the image of the tiny,
natural-gas-rich, Gulf emirate ahead of their hosting of the
2022 World Cup.
Those deals led to positive headlines for Qatar but Al
Jazeera upset many after they followed up the purchase of the
rights for a few Ligue 1 games by buying four of the five
Champions League packages last week, forcing Europe's premier
club competition on to a subscription channel.
Until this year, TF1 paid 25 million euros ($32.49 million)
a year to broadcast 13 Champions League games on a free-to-air
network and Canal Plus paid 31 million per year for 133 matches.
With Al Jazeera's strong financial position, they were able
to pay 61 million euros a year for four of the five available
packages over the next three years with Canal Plus paying some
50 million for 13 games, but with first choice of which game
they would like to show across the rounds.
That means no room for TF1 and an end to the Champions
League on free-to-air television so many fans in France will not
see any of the action in the tournament until the final.
Canal Plus President Bertrand Meheut was not happy with the
introduction of Al Jazeera into the market.
"From an economical point of view, (Al Jazeera) act
unreasonably," Meheut told a media seminar this week.
"The fact is that their priority is Qatar's influence in the
world."
TF1 communications director Frederic Ivernel was struggling
to understand the surge in prices for Champions League rights in
France.
"The Champions League audience has been going down and
barely makes it past the four-million viewers barrier," Ivernel
told Reuters.
"Weak audience means minor event. Canal Plus paid 60 million
euros for 13 games. It's more than what they had paid to have
133 games this year and yet they claim it's a good opportunity."
PRIZE MONEY
Sports economist Wladimir Andreff, the honorary president of
the International Association of Sports Economists, told Reuters
that television viewers were paying the price of UEFA's battle
to stop a breakaway private European League.
Media Partners held talks with leading clubs including AC
Milan and Manchester United in 1998 as they sought to build
support for a new league but UEFA killed the plan by expanding
the Champions League, offering clubs a greater slice of
television and sponsorship revenue, and upping prize money.
"This money, you have to find it somewhere," Andreff told
Reuters.
"So UEFA turned to television because they are the ones with
the money. And the consequence is that I can't watch a Champions
League game on TV for free in France.
"The more you pay for the TV rights, the more the viewers
will have to pay."
Andreff said he expected the influence from the Gulf to
grow.
"Dubai, Abu Dhabi are also there. But they're only getting
started, which means the bubble is not quite ready to burst
yet," Andreff said. "Obviously the trend is likely to spread in
Europe."
A source with direct knowledge of the matter said: "UEFA's
choice to grant the rights to pay TV is questionable. It seems
like it's a short-term choice."
UEFA begged to differ.
"Television is not what it used to be 20 years ago, it has
evolved," UEFA communications director Alexandre Fourtoy told
Reuters.
"The line between free-to-air TV and pay TV is much thinner.
In France, for instance, some 10 million people have access to
Canal Plus/CanalSat (a branch of Canal Plus) because ADSL TV is
something very common."
Fourtoy denied that money was the only criterion to granting
TV rights.
"The first choice is the financial situation, but then we
also take into account the exposure, the editorial quality and
fan access (to the broadcaster)," he said.
Fans would be able to access Al Jazzera Sport, the channel's
president, Charles Bietry, said.
"It should be available to some 16 million people and it
will much cheaper than 35 euros per month (the price of a Canal
Plus monthly subscription)," Bietry told French radio RTL this
week.
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Patrick
Johnston; To query or comment on this story email
