* UEFA to seek bidders for national qualifiers in coming
weeks
* New centralised system modelled on lucrative Champions
League
By Keith Weir
MANCHESTER, England, March 28 European
broadcasters will be asked to bid for the rights to national
team soccer games under a new system modelled on the Champions'
League - the lucrative competition for top clubs.
UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, will sell rights to
future qualifiers for European Championships and World Cups
collectively on behalf of all its 53 members.
Individual football associations currently do their own
media deals but have been promised more revenues from the new
system which will take effect from 2014 when qualification
matches for Euro 2016 begin.
"We plan a tender over the next couple of weeks to invite
agencies and broadcasters to bid for rights," said UEFA
Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein, speaking at the Soccerex
European Forum in Manchester on Wednesday.
UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino said England was the
only national federation not to finalise agreement on the sale
of rights, adding he expected details to be ironed out with the
English over the next couple of weeks.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EFFECT
Commercial revenue for Champions League matches is expected
to total around 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in 2011-12 and
securing a place in the competition is vital to ensure the
financial stability of top clubs.
Champions League fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings
are a central part of the schedule for European broadcasters.
UEFA wants to generate the same continental buzz around games
featuring nations like Spain and Germany.
"National team football in general needs a boost and that is
the reason why we are backing this project," Infantino said.
"The key is to find the right balance between national team
football and club football," he added.
UEFA plan to play qualifying matches over a "week of
football" stretching from Thursday to Tuesday, with each nation
playing two games in that period. Kick-off times will also be
fixed as for the Champions League to make life simpler for
broadcasters.
UEFA envisages free-to-air and pay TV operators buying
different packages of rights. It would prefer games to be on
free channels in their domestic markets to ensure access for as
many people as possible.
Niall Sloane, controller of sport for British commercial
broadcaster ITV, said big internationals retained their
appeal for viewers.
"England always draws an audience. We would take as much
England inventory as we could," he told the conference, adding
that ITV was also interested in showing matches from other
nations from the British Isles and top foreign teams.
"Spain playing anyone is always of great interest," he said.
Spain are current world and European champions.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)