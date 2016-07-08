LONDON UEFA has dismissed its doping case against France and Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

"The proceedings against Mr Sakho related to a violation of the UEFA anti-doping regulations after the player failed a doping test (in March)," European football's ruling body said in a statement on Friday.

"Following a hearing with the lawyers of the player and experts of the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited laboratories on this case, the CEDB (UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body) has decided to dismiss the case."

The 26-year-old Sakho was provisionally banned for 30 days after testing positive for an illegal substance following Liverpool's Europa League tie against Manchester United on March 17.

Last month French sports daily L'Equipe reported the defender would be cleared to resume playing after UEFA decided not to extend the provisional suspension.

Sakho's lawyers argued that a fat-burning drug used by the player was not on the list of banned substances, meaning he was not guilty of doping, L'Equipe said.

If he had been found guilty of a drugs violation, he would have faced a ban of at least six months.

With the case hanging over his head, Sakho was left out of the French Euro 2016 squad that has gone on to reach Sunday's final against Portugal.

UEFA gave no immediate reason for its dismissal of the case.

