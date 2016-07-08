LONDON, July 8 UEFA has dismissed its doping case against France and Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

"The proceedings against Mr Sakho related to a violation of the UEFA anti-doping regulations after the player failed a doping test (in March)," European football's ruling body said in a statement on Friday.

"Following a hearing with the lawyers of the player and experts of the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited laboratories on this case, the CEDB (UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body) has decided to dismiss the case."