BERNE Nov 22 The European governing body UEFA has postponed until Dec. 13 a hearing into a brawl at the Under-21 match between Serbia and England last month.

UEFA said the decision was made by its disciplinary committee to "allow for further investigations".

Both teams were charged with misconduct and Serbia were also under investigation for alleged racist chanting by their fans. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)