BERNE Nov 22 UEFA has postponed until Dec. 13 a hearing into a brawl between players and alleged racist chanting by Serbia supporters at their Under-21 match at home to England last month.

European soccer's governing body said on Thursday the decision had been made by its disciplinary committee to allow for further investigations.

Both teams were charged with misconduct from their players and Serbia were also under investigation for the behaviour of their fans.

England fullback Danny Rose complained he was racially abused by Serbia fans before, during and after the game.

The Serbian federation (FSS) said after the game in the central Serbian city of Krusevac that Rose had provoked the home fans in an "inappropriate, unsportsmanlike and vulgar manner".

England won 1-0 with the last kick of the game and fighting broke out between players and officials immediately following the final whistle.

The FSS later suspended Ognjen Mudrinski and Nikola Ninkovic for a year for their involvement in the melee.

Staff members Srdjan Maksimovic and Andreja Milutinovic were also banned from their coaching duties at any level for Serbia for two years after being found guilty of violating the FSS ethics and fair-play code.

England's 2-0 aggregate win meant they qualified for next year's European Under-21 championship in Israel. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)