BERNE Dec 14 European soccer's governing body UEFA may appeal against the punishment handed out to Serbia for incidents in an Under-21 match against England in October, a source close to president Michel Platini said on Friday.

UEFA has the right to appeal against decisions made by its own disciplinary committee and ask for tougher sanctions if it considers they are too lenient.

Platini, who is in Japan, will make a judgment call after studying the full reasoned decision which will be published by the disciplinary committee in a few days, the source told Reuters.

The English FA has criticised UEFA for not sending a "strong enough message" on racism after the disciplinary committee fined Serbia 80,000 euros ($104,700) on Thursday.

The Serbian FA (FSS) was also told it must stage its next Under-21 home match behind closed doors after players and fans were found guilty of improper conduct.

The UEFA charges followed England's 1-0 victory in the European Under-21 championship playoff in Krusevac when visiting full back Danny Rose complained he was racially abused by Serbia supporters before, during and after the game.

England scored with the last kick of the match and fighting broke out between players and officials immediately after the final whistle. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)