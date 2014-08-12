CARDIFF Aug 12 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as a rampant Real Madrid side, featuring the most expensive strikeforce ever assembled, powered to a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the all-Spanish UEFA Super Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Real, starting with eight of the team that won the Champions League last season, were predictably the better side in the annual curtain-raiser to the European club season and were far too strong for Sevilla, the Europa League winners.

Ronaldo put Real ahead after 30 minutes when he converted a sublime pass from returning hometown hero Gareth Bale, the world's most expensive soccer player, and the Portuguese winger made it 2-0 with a fierce left-foot shot after 49 minutes.

Real's front four of Bale, Ronaldo, Colombia's James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema, who cost a total of about 270 million pounds ($453.95 million), could easily have scored more as the Madrid side won the trophy for the first time since 2002. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)