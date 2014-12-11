LONDON Dec 11 Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 15,000 euros ($18,600) by UEFA after their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade last month was suspended for several minutes following three separate pitch invasions, the governing body said on Thursday.

Ukrainian referee Yevhen Aranovskiy took the players off the field after 38 minutes of the Group C game on Nov. 27.

Police arrested the three pitch invaders who appeared to be wearing identical branded T-shirts, bearing the logo of a headphone manufacturer, which later on Twitter condemned what had happened.

A video posted online showed three men talking about invading the pitch ahead of the match. ($1 = 0.8070 Euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)