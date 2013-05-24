LONDON May 24 Third-party ownership of players is inhumane and deprives football of investment, UEFA president Michel Platini said on Friday.

The Frenchman promised that European soccer's governing body would stamp out the practice even if world body FIFA failed to act.

"What I can't understand is when players in Brazil and Argentina don't belong to a club, but they belong to people instead," the Frenchman told reporters after the UEFA Congress.

"It means that, instead of going into sport, the (transfer) money goes to people.

"That is not logical. It is not human that people should belong to other people who sell them off."

UEFA said in December that it would ask FIFA to issue regulations banning the third-party ownership of players.

"We will make the law against that for the whole of UEFA," added Platini. "If FIFA does not take any measures, we will take them in Europe."

Third-party ownership is when the transfer rights of players are wholly or partially owned by the footballer himself or a company, instead of just the player's club.

The practice is banned in England, France and Poland but allowed in many other countries and is especially prevalent in Brazil.

When Brazilian midfielder Oscar joined Chelsea last year, the fee, which media have estimated at 25 million pounds ($39.29 million), was divided up between two Brazilian teams, the midfielder himself and the entrepreneurs who own what are called his "economic rights".