ZURICH Ukraine's FC Metalist Kharkiv have been disqualified from UEFA competitions for 2013/14, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a Ukraine Football Federation (FFU) decision to fine Metalist Kharkiv and FC Karpaty $25,000 each over the manipulation of a match played in April 2008.

CAS also upheld the FFU's decision to strip Metalist of their third-place finish that season, and confirmed a five-year ban on one Metalist player involved in the game and three-year bans on another five, while Metalist director Yevhen Krasnikov was banned from any soccer-related activity for five years.

(Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by Pritha Sarkar)