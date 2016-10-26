KIEV Dnipro FC have been hit by a six-point deduction in the Ukrainian Premier league for failing to clear their debts with former coach Juande Ramos and his assistants, officials said on Wednesday.

The penalty means Dnipro dropped one place to 11th in the league standings, and now have only four points.

"FFU (Football Federation of Ukraine) informed Dnipro that they were deducted six points for noncompliance with the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA. Appropriate changes have been made in the standings," said a statement on the Ukrainian Premier League's website.

Dnipro FC have struggled with mounting debts since being beaten 3-2 by Sevilla in the 2015 Europa League final and were subsequently banned from European competition for one season by UEFA for breaching financial regulations.

(Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Pritha Sarkar)